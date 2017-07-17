Work Smarter and Stay Connected with the New LinkedIn App for Windows 10
July 17, 2017
Every month millions of professionals around the world access LinkedIn using a web browser on Windows 10. We want to give these members more options for how they connect with their professional world, so today we’re excited to share that we are starting to roll out our LinkedIn app for Windows 10. With our new desktop application, Windows 10 users can enjoy a richer, more engaging and connected LinkedIn experience.
Your professional network at your fingertips
The LinkedIn app for Windows 10 makes it easier than ever to connect to opportunity, work smarter, and tap into your professional potential. It is easily accessible from your Start menu and taskbar, and you can also pin a Live Tile so that when you click on Start, you never miss important highlights from your connections. With Windows 10 Action Center, LinkedIn for Windows 10 delivers real-time professional updates, including new messages, insights on who's viewed your profile, trending news in your industry and other timely highlights on your professional network.
Full control to tailor your experience
The LinkedIn app for Windows 10 also gives you full control over the types of updates that you'd like to hear about. The Windows 10 Action Center will serve as your hub for LinkedIn updates about you, your content, and your connections. You can manage which updates you’d like to receive in the Action Center directly from the Notifications tab inside the app.
We are starting to roll out the LinkedIn app for Windows 10 today and you will be able to download it in the Windows Store. If you’re not yet able to download the app, you will soon, as it will be available to Windows 10 users in all LinkedIn markets by the end of July.
We hope you’ll love it and we’re excited to continue exploring other ways to make the LinkedIn experience a great one, regardless of how or where you use LinkedIn.