Work Smarter and Stay Connected with the New LinkedIn App for Windows 10

Full control to tailor your experience

The LinkedIn app for Windows 10 also gives you full control over the types of updates that you'd like to hear about. The Windows 10 Action Center will serve as your hub for LinkedIn updates about you, your content, and your connections. You can manage which updates you’d like to receive in the Action Center directly from the Notifications tab inside the app.

We are starting to roll out the LinkedIn app for Windows 10 today and you will be able to download it in the Windows Store. If you’re not yet able to download the app, you will soon, as it will be available to Windows 10 users in all LinkedIn markets by the end of July.

We hope you’ll love it and we’re excited to continue exploring other ways to make the LinkedIn experience a great one, regardless of how or where you use LinkedIn.